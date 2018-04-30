Corey O'Connor, Tom Murphy heading task force on Pittsburgh's Hays Woods

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A committee that will determine the future of Pittsburgh's recently acquired 555 wooded acres in Hays will host a public discussion session during its first meeting Monday night.

Former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy and Pittsburgh Councilman Corey O'Connor are chairing the committee dubbed the Hays Woods Task Force. Pittsburgh acquired the property in 2017 from the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which bought 644 acres from Beaver County Developer Chuck Betters for $5 million in 2016.

The URA held back 89 acres for possible residential development and possibly to recoup its $5 million investment. It designated the remaining acreage as a public park.

O'Connor of Swisshelm Park said he and Murphy intend to create subcommittees that will look examine, among other things, possible educational, environmental and recreational aspects of the property and would set aside time for public discussion. He said about 20 people were recruited to serve on the committee.

It meets at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the fifth floor of the City-County Building, Downtown.

“We're going to say, ‘Hey, these are going to be the committees. This is what these committees will focus on.' Then I think we're just going to open it up to neighborhood conversation, basically,'” O'Connor said. “Tonight's more brainstorming than anything else.”

He said the task force would meet quarterly.

Residents attending a URA meeting last year objected to the possibility of residential development, saying the entire property should be set aside as a public park.

The property, much of it hillside, includes streams, a waterfall and the first bald eagles to nest in the city in more than a century.

URA Executive Director Robert Rubinstein said the 89 acres that could be developed is on the opposite end of the property from the active eagles' nest and any potential development would not disturb the formerly endangered birds.

Betters bought the land in 2003 with plans for a horse racetrack, casino and other development. He also planned to strip mine the site for coal.

He abandoned those plans after failing to win a race track license.

O'Connor said the Mayor's Office recruited him and Murphy to chair the committee.

“We want to teach people what's back there,” O'Connor said. “It's a great natural resource that people have been cut off from for many years. You could have a great passive park that has a number of great trails and views.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.