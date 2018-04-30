Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Police issue warrant for driver who swerved to hit her ex

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, April 30, 2018, 3:06 p.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Police have issued an arrest warrant for the driver they say swerved to hit her boyfriend but struck two other pedestrians on the North Side early Saturday morning.

Kearston D. Dixon, 38, is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, and one count each of child endangerment, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, damage to an unattended vehicle and failure to notify police of an accident.

Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said the suspect, later identified as Dixon, was driving on East Ohio Street in the Deutschtown/East Allegheny neighborhood around 2 a.m. when she spotted an ex-boyfriend walking along the street. She swerved in an attempt to hit him, but struck two female pedestrians instead, leaving one with moderate injuries and the other with minor ones.

Police later located the vehicle from the crash on Clayton Avenue in Perry South, but did not find Dixon. A warrant for her arrest was filed Sunday.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

