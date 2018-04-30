2 adults, 4 children hurt by falling tree at Northgate school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two adults and four children were taken to the hospital after a tree fell onto a ball field at Northgate Junior-Senior High School Monday afternoon, according to Northwest EMS division Chief Carl Tuscan.

The tree fell on the baseball field as a softball game was being played, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

The fallen tree was reported at 4:26 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The softball team from Williams Middle School, part of the Montour School District, was scheduled to play Northgate beginning about an hour earlier, at 3:30 p.m., the Associated Press reported.

One of the adults suffered a “moderate to severe” head injury, while the others suffered “minor to moderate” injuries, Tuscan said.

The adults were taken to Allegheny General Hospital, the others to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Officials declared a “mass casualty incident,” prompting neighboring EMS companies to respond.

The large tree fell from a hillside overlooking the field.

