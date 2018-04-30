South Fayette detour slated Thursday for Southern Beltway work

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A section of Hickory Grade Road in South Fayette Township is set to close Thursday as the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's Southern Beltway project enters its next phase.

The road will close at 7 a.m., between Parks and Cecil Henderson roads, and is not expected to reopen to traffic until mid-November of 2019, according to the commission and PennDOT.

A 2.5-mile detour using Route 50 and Parks and Cecil Henderson roads will be in effect during the construction.

The closure will allow contractor Trumbull Corp. to build a nearly 300-foot-long bridge to carry Hickory Grade Road over the Southern Beltway.

Construction plans for a two-mile section of the beltway — designated 55C1-2 — between Route 50 and Interstate 79 in South Fayette will be presented to the public 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the South Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 661 Millers Run Road.

The $37.7 million project calls for blasting and other road changes.

Coal Pit Run Road was closed several months ago because of its deteriorating condition. Work will begin in the next few weeks to make the closure permanent.

Pavement will be removed where Coal Pit Run Road intersects with Bowman and Karmann roads, according to township officials.

Visit www.patpconstruction.com/southern_beltway for more information on the beltway project.

