South Park man sentenced to 5 years probation for friend's drug overdose death
Updated 1 hour ago
A South Park man will spend every weekend in jail for a year for providing a friend with fentanyl that led to the friend's July 2016 overdose death, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.
Jacob Palaski, 28, was sentenced Monday in federal court to five years of probation on drug offenses. Authorities said he gave 10 stamp bags containing fentanyl to Jesse Iwanonkiw, 29, who died the following day on July 10, 2016.
Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.
In addition to the sentence, Palaski was ordered to pay $16,965 to Iwanonkiw's family for funeral expenses, according to the news release.
For the first year of his probation, Palaski was ordered to report to jail every Friday evening and remain there until Sunday evening. He must maintain a full-time job, the release said.