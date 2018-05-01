Warmer temps, sunshine could bring out mosquitoes by weekend, expert says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The warmth and sun in Southwestern Pennsylvania's forecast this week could bring a less pleasant sign of summer's approach: mosquitoes.

The pests' eggs, which have been lying dormant in damp areas and pools of stagnant water, likely will start to hatch if temperatures hold around 70 degrees as forecast for the week , according to pest control experts.

"There should be mosquitoes out by the weekend," said Bruce Tecza, owner of Pittsburgh-based Premier Pest Control.

Tecza had more bad news: The record rainfall this winter and spring means Pittsburgh can expect more mosquitoes — and ticks and ants and termites — than usual.

"The higher the water tables, the more bugs in general," he said.

He said cold night-time temperatures have kept the mosquitoes from emerging during recent bouts of warmth but that he has seen a few in damp areas that retain heat, such as mulch and garden beds.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends removing or covering standing water where there could be mosquito eggs, keeping doors closed and using air conditioning when possible.

The agency also recommends wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants or using Environmental Protection Agency-registered repellents containing DEET, Picardin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone.

