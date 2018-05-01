Camp Horne Road closed by overturned truck that spilled fuel, scrap metal
Updated 3 hours ago
Camp Horne Road was closed in Ohio Township in the area of Animal Friends Tuesday morning after a dump truck carrying scrap metal overturned, authorities said.
An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said the crash happened in the 600 block of Camp Horne Road shortly after 8:45 a.m. No one was injured, but the road was closed.
Ohio: Vehicle crash - 600 block of Camp Horne Road. Dump truck that was hauling scrap is on its side, and fluids are leaking on the roadway. That area of the road will be closed for an extended amount of time.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 1, 2018
A tweet from county authorities noted that the closure could last a while, as both the scrap metal and some fluids from the truck were spilled on the roadway. Traffic was being detoured around the area.
BREAKING NEWS: Camp Horne Road CLOSED between Parkway North and Route 65. Use Josephs Lane to Grandview Rd to Crawford as an Alternate Route. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/B7bzR2sWqu— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 1, 2018
