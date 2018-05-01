Hit-and-run driver who tried to strike ex with baby in car turns herself in

A Perry South woman turned herself in Tuesday morning on charges that she tried to hit her ex with her car and struck two pedestrians in Allegheny East instead over the weekend.

Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said Kearston Dixon, 38, turned herself in around 8:30 a.m. on charges including three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment stemming from the incident in the early morning of Saturday, April 28.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived in front of J.R.'s Bar on East Ohio Street around 2 a.m. Saturday to find a 53-year-old woman lying in the street with a broken hip; a 34-year-old woman sitting up against the building with a possible back injury; and an unoccupied parked car and parking meter along the street had also been struck.

Police said Dixon had gotten into an argument with her ex-boyfriend inside the bar, then left. When he went outside, witnesses told police Dixon was in a Jeep Cherokee “doing U-turns” or “doing like donuts” in the street in an effort to hit her ex — who was walking in the street in an area where the sidewalk was closed — but struck the two women and a parked car instead before fleeing, according to the complaint.

The complaint noted that Dixon and her ex's nine-month-old son was in the car at the time of the incident.

Part of the Jeep's bumper was left at the scene; officers located the rest of the vehicle outside her home in Perry South but no one answered the door when they knocked.

Police filed charges on Sunday that included three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and one count each of child endangerment, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, damage to an unattended vehicle and failure to notify police of an accident.

Dixon was arraigned Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh Municipal Court, where Magisterial District Judge James Motznik set her bail at $50,000. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 9. She had retained the services of defense attorney Thomas Will, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.