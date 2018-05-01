Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Hit-and-run driver who tried to strike ex with baby in car turns herself in

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:57 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Perry South woman turned herself in Tuesday morning on charges that she tried to hit her ex with her car and struck two pedestrians in Allegheny East instead over the weekend.

Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said Kearston Dixon, 38, turned herself in around 8:30 a.m. on charges including three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment stemming from the incident in the early morning of Saturday, April 28.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived in front of J.R.'s Bar on East Ohio Street around 2 a.m. Saturday to find a 53-year-old woman lying in the street with a broken hip; a 34-year-old woman sitting up against the building with a possible back injury; and an unoccupied parked car and parking meter along the street had also been struck.

Police said Dixon had gotten into an argument with her ex-boyfriend inside the bar, then left. When he went outside, witnesses told police Dixon was in a Jeep Cherokee “doing U-turns” or “doing like donuts” in the street in an effort to hit her ex — who was walking in the street in an area where the sidewalk was closed — but struck the two women and a parked car instead before fleeing, according to the complaint.

The complaint noted that Dixon and her ex's nine-month-old son was in the car at the time of the incident.

Part of the Jeep's bumper was left at the scene; officers located the rest of the vehicle outside her home in Perry South but no one answered the door when they knocked.

Police filed charges on Sunday that included three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and one count each of child endangerment, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, damage to an unattended vehicle and failure to notify police of an accident.

Dixon was arraigned Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh Municipal Court, where Magisterial District Judge James Motznik set her bail at $50,000. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 9. She had retained the services of defense attorney Thomas Will, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me