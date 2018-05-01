Umpire who saved players from falling tree in Bellevue back behind the plate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 70-year-old umpire from McCandless pushed a softball player out of the way as a giant tree crashed onto the field at Northgate Junior-Senior High School on Monday evening, suffering a laceration to his head that required 12 staples.

The next morning, he returned to Northgate to collect his umpire's mask and glasses, and by Tuesday afternoon, Bill Esau was back to calling another game.

"I've got a little soreness in my shoulder where one of the branches hit it, but I have complete mobility of all my limbs and my neck is fine," Esau said after Tuesday's game at Shadyside Academy. "I must have a hard head."

The tree came crashing down onto the backstop, home bench and press box shortly before 4:30 p.m., during a softball game between seventh- and eighth-grade girls from the Northgate and Montour school districts. Six people — two adults and four juveniles — were taken to either Allegheny General Hospital or UPMC Passavant for treatment; four others were checked and treated for minor injuries at the scene, Bellevue police Chief Matthew Sentner said.

Esau, who was behind home plate, doesn't remember pushing the catcher clear of the falling tree. "I must have instinctively pushed her," he said. "It was too fast to recollect. I heard the crash and the crack and the screeching of metal all at the same time."

The girl's mother thanked him, and Tribune-Review news partner WPXI interviewed one girl who credited him with saving her life.

Esau believes a guardian angel was at work since the home team was on the field instead of on the bench when the tree toppled.

"If the girls would have been there, it would have killed a couple girls and seriously injured a couple others," Esau said. "It crushed the middle of the fence down, and the supports on both sides were pushed in."

Esau was able to crawl from under the debris. "I heard a little voice in my head, and I started crawling," he said. "After about 10 feet or so, I got out. I knew I had a cut because there was too much blood."

Esau had no qualms about honoring his umpiring assignment a day after being injured. "You need to get right back on the horse when you fall off," he said.

His wife, Phyllis, believes he may have been spared from worse injury by the backstop fence and his umpire's mask absorbing some of the blow. He did not appear to have suffered a concussion or any other head injuries, she said.

"He's really a thick-skinned person. ... He's pretty tough, except when he gets a cold," she said.

Esau has been a coach, umpire and referee for decades, first at their children's Little League and hockey games, then for WPIAL baseball and softball. Their son was an umpire as well, she said.

Sentner said there didn't appear to have been foul play or human error that caused the tree to fall or would trigger a police investigation.

"It was simply Mother Nature at her best," he said.

Northgate Superintendent Caroline Johns could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Montour Superintendent Chris Stone tweeted a message thanking Northgate for "quick communication" and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

