Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

In 1940, Pittsburghers offered $1M reward for Hitler capture

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Adolf Hitler salutes the Olympic flag at the opening of the Olympic Games in Berlin. Germany, Aug. 1, 1936. U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
Adolf Hitler salutes the Olympic flag at the opening of the Olympic Games in Berlin. Germany, Aug. 1, 1936. U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

Updated 3 hours ago

In May 1940, more than a year before the United States entered World War II, a group of Pittsburghers offered a $1 million reward to anyone who could capture Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The New York Times reported then that Samuel Harden Church, president of the Carnegie Institute, led the group of 50 men and women who said they would supply the money if Hitler was delivered "alive, unwounded and unhurt" to the League of Nations to stand trial for "crimes against the peace and dignity of the world."

The reward, the equivalent of nearly $18 million today, stood for one month only. No one managed to capture the Fuhrer or claim the reward, but the offer garnered international attention.

The idea reportedly was developed over two or three months of discussion at Downtown's Duquesne Club.

Church said in a Times article published on May 1, 1940, that he felt there was "power in the idea, especially so because it is not in any sense an offer of reward for an assassination, and so I have come to believe that it will indeed catch peoples' imagination."

At the time, Hitler was chancellor of Germany and leader of its Nazi Party. Eight months before details of the Pittsburgh plan went public, Hitler had initiated World War II by invading Poland. The United States entered the war after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

A follow-up Times article published May 2, 1940, revealed opinions of the Pittsburgh plan ranging from "wrath, ridicule, amusement and seriousness."

A telegram to the Times from a group in Blowing Rock, N.C., described the idea as ridiculous and added: "We hung the Kaiser in 1917. Now they propose to hang Hitler on the same trumped-up charges."

Germany surrendered to Allied forces shortly after Hitler committed suicide in an underground bunker April 30, 1945.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me