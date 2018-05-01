Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Section of Baldwin Road in Robinson to close for nearly 6 months

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
A section of Baldwin Road in Robinson is shown.
GOOGLE MAPS
A section of Baldwin Road in Robinson is shown.

Updated 2 hours ago

Allegheny County Department of Public Works will close a section of Baldwin Road in Robinson near Chartiers Country Club from May 8 through the end of October.

The closure will occur between Park Avenue and Harvard Road, a 0.1 mile stretch, starting 9 a.m. May 8, according to a county news release.

The closure is required for a roadway stabilization project that includes a soldier pile and lagging wall, roadway reconstruction, paving and guiderail improvements, the release said.

Traffic will be detoured on to Steubenville Pike (Route 60), I-79, I-376 and Campbells Run Road, the release said.

J.G. Contracting Company of Carnegie is the contractor for the $460,000 project.

