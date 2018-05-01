Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

10 Allegheny County Democrats voted for GOP's gerrymandered map

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
2011 congressional map (drawn by the GOP-controlled General Assembly)
State of Pennsylvania
2011 congressional map (drawn by the GOP-controlled General Assembly)

Updated 3 hours ago

Ten Democratic state lawmakers from Allegheny County voted for a congressional district map in 2011 that the state Supreme Court recently ruled had been unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer analysis.

The publication found that 36 Democratic state lawmakers who provided needed votes for the map primarily represented the heavily Democratic Pittsburgh and Philadelphia areas.

Under the map, Republicans won 13 of 18 U.S. House seats in 2012 and kept them through the 2016 election. The Supreme Court, after ruling the map unconstitutional, instituted one that is expected to improve Democrats' chances of winning more seats this fall.

The Inquirer tried to reach every Democratic member who supported the map, and a few responded.

Anthony DeLuca, D-Penn Hills, told the paper he voted for the map because the area he represented was in the district of Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, whom DeLuca described as a good congressman for the area. He said he didn't know all the details of the map at the time and wouldn't have voted for the map if he knew then what he knows now.

When the paper reached Doyle, he said he didn't remember many details of the 2011 process and didn't tell anyone in the Legislature how to vote.

The other Democratic legislators from Allegheny County included Dominic Costa, Paul Costa, Daniel Deasy, Marc Gergely, William Kortz, Nick Kotik, Joseph Preston, Adam J. Ravenstahl and Harry Readshaw, according to the analysis.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

