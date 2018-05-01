23 executed across U.S. last year, reversing downward trend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The United States reversed a seven-year downward trend in executions in 2017 and instead saw the first increase since 2008, according to preliminary 2017 statistics released Tuesday b the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Twenty prisoners were executed in 2016, 80 percent of which were in Georgia and Texas – nine and seven, respectively, according to the BJS report. The total rose to 23 in 2017, in which Texas executed seven men -- the most of any state – followed by Arkansas, where officials executed four prisoners.

Overall, the number of death row inmates across the country fell slightly between 2015 and 2016, down about 2 percent – or 58 prisoners – to 2,814, according to the report.

No women were executed in 2017.

At year-end 2016, a total of 32 states and the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) held 2,814 prisoners under sentence of death, which was 58 (2%) fewer than at year-end 2015 #BJSstats #CrimeStatistics #JusticeStatistics — BJS STATS (@BJSgov) May 1, 2018

In Pennsylvania, 174 prisoners are awaiting execution, including nine who were sentenced by Allegheny County courts: Leroy Fears, sentenced in 1995; Gerald Watkins, sentenced in 1996; Anthony Fiebiger and Wayne Mitchell, both sentenced in 1999; Richard Baumhammers, sentenced in 2001; Kenneth Hairston and Ronald Taylor, sentenced in 2002; Patrick Stollar, sentenced in 2008; and Richard Poplawski, sentenced in 2011.

In Westmoreland County, Melvin Knight, John Lesko, Kevin Murphy and Ricky Smyrnes await execution, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The last inmate executed in Pennsylvania was Gary Heidnik in 1999.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.