Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh joins lawsuit challenging citizenship question on 2020 census

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
In this March 15, 2010, file photo, copies of the 2010 Census forms in Phoenix. The 2020 U.S. Census will add a question about citizenship status, a move that brought swift condemnation from Democrats who said it would intimidate immigrants and discourage them from participating. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
In this March 15, 2010, file photo, copies of the 2010 Census forms in Phoenix. The 2020 U.S. Census will add a question about citizenship status, a move that brought swift condemnation from Democrats who said it would intimidate immigrants and discourage them from participating. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Updated 3 hours ago

Pittsburgh has joined a federal lawsuit aimed at stopping the Trump administration from including a citizenship question in the 2020 census.

The mayor's office contends the question would discourage noncitizens and undocumented immigrants from participating in the census and skew population counts used to determine federal funding for states and the number of congressional and Electoral College representatives for each state.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in March ordered the Census Bureau to ask every resident about their citizenship status.

“As the defendant's own research shows, this decision will ‘inevitably jeopardize the overall accuracy of the population count' by significantly deterring participation in immigrant communities because of concerns about how the federal government will use citizenship information,” the lawsuit says. “Defendants will not only fatally undermine the accuracy of the 2020 Census, but will jeopardize critical federal funding needed by states and localities to provide services and support for millions of residents.”

U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions last month described the question as “common sense” and said it's appropriate to ask residents whether they are citizens.

The plaintiffs include 18 states, including Pennsylvania; nine cities; four counties; and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Pittsburgh received $10.3 million in Community Development Block Grants in the last fiscal year, according to Tim McNulty, spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto. About 8.5 percent of Pittsburgh's total estimated population of 305,305 are immigrants. In 2014, the most recent year for which statistics were available, 18 percent of the immigrants were undocumented.

The lawsuit was originally filed last month in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It was amended to add Pittsburgh and other cities to the list of plaintiffs.

It asks the court to declare the question unconstitutional and stop it from appearing on census questionnaires.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me