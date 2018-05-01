Pittsburgh ends 2017 with $17.2 million surplus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh continues to make more money than it spends.

The city ended 2017 with a $17.2 million surplus, which increased its unrestricted fund balance — money it can spend at any time — to $110 million, according to a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report released Tuesday by Controller Michael Lamb. Revenues last year totaled $548.7 million, expenses $531.5 million.

Lamb said Pittsburgh realized increases in real estate tax ($2.1 million over 2016 for a total $143.2 million), earned income tax ($4 million for a total of $96 million) and parking tax ($1 million for a total of $58 million).

The downside, he said, was the bulk of city tax revenue came from residents while nonprofit organizations continue to pay nothing.

“Over half of our funding in taxes comes from two sources: earned income and real estate,” Lamb said. “That continues to be a problem for Pittsburgh because our population continues to shrink. As more and more people leave the city, we have less tax base.”

Compounding the problem is Pittsburgh's proliferation of tax-exempt organizations, which own 40 percent of the city's real estate.

“We've now had four years, and this will be our fifth, with no payment in lieu of tax arrangement with our largest nonprofits,” Lamb said. “I think that's a major problem, a major failure, that we've gone this long without an agreement.”

Since taking office in 2014, Mayor Bill Peduto has had little success persuading large nonprofits — such as the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Allegheny Health Network and the University of Pittsburgh — to help the city financially.

Last week, the mayor announced a plan whereby corporations and nonprofits would kick in $1.6 billion for city improvements over the next 12 years, but he's yet to receive a commitment. Peduto said the city would solicit payments in coming months.

In the past, nonprofits contributed a total of $3 million to $4 million annually.

“The mayor is working hard with nonprofits and other stakeholders from around the city to establish a fund to address critical city needs,” Peduto spokesman Tim McNulty said. “He invites others to work constructively on the matter with him.”

Lamb noted that while earned income tax totals have increased, revenue from the $52 local services tax that people pay for working in the city remained flat, at about $14 million.

“We're not creating jobs within the city,” Lamb said. “We're seeing income growth, but not job growth.”

He said the city overall is in much better financial shape than it was 10 years ago, noting it reduced its debt load in 2017 to $416 million with payments totaling $10 million and is boosting chronically underfunded pension plans with additional payments. The city owes about $1.2 billion to current and future retirees.

Pension funds earned $46.6 million through investments and contributions, and their invested portfolio grew to $448.4 million.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.