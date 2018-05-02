Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Man wounded by gunfire in Duquesne overnight

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 7:21 a.m.
Duquesne City police were called to Grant Avenue where they found a 33-year-old man wounded by gunfire on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Duquesne City police were called to Grant Avenue where they found a 33-year-old man wounded by gunfire on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Investigators gather evidence along Grant Avenue in Duquesne where a man was found with a gunshot wound to the foot on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Investigators gather evidence along Grant Avenue in Duquesne where a man was found with a gunshot wound to the foot on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

A man was wounded by gunfire early Wednesday morning in Duquesne.

The incident was reported at around 1:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Grant Avenue, according to city police.

Responding officers found a 33-year-old man who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot would to the foot and provided first aid until medics arrived, police said.

Allegheny County detectives were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

