Baldwin-Whitehall teachers to help local senior citizens with chores

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Got a light bulb that needs changing? A lawn in need of a good trim? A few birthday cards that need to be dropped in the mail?

On Friday, May 4, senior citizens living in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District can get those pesky chores and errands taken care of by a local teacher or district staff member.

The new program, Day of Caring, was established by Baldwin-Whitehall Superintendent Randy Lutz to make sure senior citizens feel connected to the district. Lutz graduated from the district in 1986 and currently resides in Baldwin Borough.

The district serves about 4,200 students from the boroughs of Baldwin and Whitehall as well as Baldwin Township.

To participate, senior citizens must call the district to register. All tasks must be completed between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.

For more information, call the district administration office at 412-884-6300 ext. 7231.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.