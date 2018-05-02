Pittsburgh Zoo's Amur tiger cubs head outside Wednesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's seven-month-old Amur tiger cubs will now be outside for visitors to see them.

The cubs — a brother and sister — were born Sept. 25 and had to be removed from their mother's care after she rejected them. They have been raised by the zoo's veterinarian staff.

After spending the winter in the Amur leopard area, brother and sister cubs Andre and Tesha are now strong enough to be in the larger tiger yard. They have come outside a few times to get acclimated.

The cubs will be outside every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Wednesday.

Zoo officials said the next milestone for the cubs is to explore the moat. As a safety precaution keepers have lowered the moat's water, so the cubs will be able to stand and move around in it.

Amur tigers are endangered and teetered on the brink of extinction in the 1940s, with only about 40 wild tigers remaining at one point, according to the World Wildlife Foundation. Conservation efforts have boosted the number of Amur tigers in the wild to about 540.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.