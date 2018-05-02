Three men indicted by federal grand jury in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Department of Justice office in Pittsburgh announced the following indictments on Wednesday:

• James Robert Czachowski, 21, of Ley Street in the city's North Side has been indicted on drug and gun charges.

Investigators say Czachowski attempted to possess, with the intent to deliver alprazolam and a fentanyl analogue on or about April 11. The two-count indictment also accused Czachowski, who is a convicted felon, with possession of three firearms and ammunition. Federal law prohibits people convicted of a felony from possessing guns or ammo.

The charges carry a prison sentence of 20 years, a $1 million fine, or both if convicted.

• Timothy Sowinski, 49, of Pittsburgh, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of bank robbery and attempted bank robbery.

Sowinski is accused of robbing the Northwest Bank on Smithfield Street, Downtown, on March 12. The indictment also accuses Sowinski of trying to rob the PNC Bank branch on Walnut Street in the city's Shadyside neighborhood on March 14.

If convicted, Sowinski could be sentenced to 25 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

• Luis Velasco-Ramirez, 33, formerly of Mexico, has been indicted by a grand jury in Pittsburgh of Illegally re-entering the United States after being deported multiple times.

According to the indictment, Velasco-Ramirez was deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement four times before his most recent arrest by ICE officers.

Authorities say he was removed from the U.S. in 2009 on March 17, 20 and 26. He was deported again on June 2, 2012.

Luis Velasco-Ramirez was arrested by ICE officers in Pittsburgh on April 4 for being in the U.S. illegally, according to the government.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to two years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.