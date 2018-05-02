Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority posts 'lead map' on website

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority on Wednesday posted the locations of lead and other types of water lines feeding more than 20,000 homes and buildings in Pittsburgh on an online “lead map.”

PWSA compiled the information from thousands of historical paper records and inspections of “curb boxes” containing water shutoffs for properties.

The map can be found on PWSA's website . Users can browse the map or use a search function to find a specific address.

PWSA cautioned that the historical records, many more than 100 years old, indicate property conditions at the time of construction that could be inaccurate.

“Our excavations, water line replacements, and curb box inspections show that many of the historical records are no longer accurate because lead lines have been replaced since the old paper records were created,” PWSA Executive Director Robert A. Weimar said in a statement. “However, we're committed to transparency and sharing all available data so customers can make informed decisions.”

The map does not show the location of every lead line in the city. PWSA will update it regularly as more information becomes available.

PWSA has exceeded a federal lead content threshold for drinking water since 2016 and is under a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection mandate to replace at least 7 percent of its lead lines per year.

The authority has no comprehensive list of all lead lines in Pittsburgh and is in the process of searching its records inspecting water lines to locate them. It intends to replace 2,100 residential lead lines in 2018.

PWSA is paying Michael Baker International $2.8 million to conduct curb box inspections.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.