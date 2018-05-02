$100K to restore 12 homes near 'crown jewel' of Beltzhoover in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Grants totaling $100,000 for the restoration of 12 homes in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood mark the beginning of a comeback for the blight-stricken community, officials said Wednesday.

The money from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority and Rhode Island-based 1772 Foundation, a national organization dedicated to historic preservation, will be used to restore the facades of homes facing upper McKinley Park. Grant recipients had to meet income eligibility requirements and own their homes.

Representatives of the Hilltop Alliance, Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation and Beltzhoover Consensus Group, which arranged for the grants, joined Mayor Bill Peduto, State Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Hill District, and residents at the park Wednesday to outline the program.

They said the facade restoration and recent park improvements would generate more interest to invest in Beltzhoover.

“The purpose of today is really to showcase how many great assets there are still in the neighborhood,” said Aaron Sukenik, the Hilltop Alliance's executive director. “I think really this is to kind of start to share the fact that there's a comeback and there's collaboration in an effort that's really starting to shape Beltzhoover for the next 100 years.”

He said Beltzhoover has sturdy and available housing stock, two Port Authority of Allegheny County T stations within walking distance and close proximity to Downtown and highways leading out of the city.

Jennifer Cash Wade, a resident and member of the Beltzhoover Consensus Group, said the focus is on McKinley Park — the neighborhood “crown jewel” — and homes surrounding it.

“It's the first step towards us bringing the community of Beltzhoover back to the neighborhood that it once was, which was family oriented, proud, well kept and very close knit,” she said.

The first six facade restorations will start in May at homes on Eldora, Michigan and Delmont Streets. Sukenik said the work will be performed by Beltzhoover-based contractors.

Work on the remaining houses will follow.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder