Allegheny

Greater Pittsburgh Literacy Council changes name as programs broaden

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 7:51 p.m.
Literacy Pittsburgh
The Greater Pittsburgh Literacy Council unveiled its new name and logo on Wednesday. May 2, 2018.

The Greater Pittsburgh Literacy Council is no more.

As of Wednesday, the organization dedicated to providing literacy services to the city's residents, will now be known simply as Literacy Pittsburgh. The group has also chosen a new logo to go with the fresh name.

Organizers say the name change comes as the group works to represent a broader range of services.

“While our core mission remains the same – to create better lives through learning with inclusive, welcoming literacy services for students – the change to Literacy Pittsburgh marks a milestone in our 36-year history. Our new name and brand represent a broadened scope; we have also become a workforce training and development organization,” Don Block, Literacy Pittsburgh executive director, said in a release.

According to the group, in the Pittsburgh area alone, about 15 percent of adults require some literacy training. Demand for their services, according to the group, is so high that there is an “ever-growing waiting list of people seeking help.”

The organization says their efforts pay off and that studies have shown money invested in literacy programs is returned to the economy more than twofold.

“The work of our 40 staff members and 650 plus volunteers is transforming lives. Literacy Pittsburgh is making a difference to individuals, their children, the workforce and Pittsburgh – and helping to bring greater prosperity for all,” said Block.

The organization provides free and personalized instruction in workforce readiness, diploma test preparation, English as a second language, and family literacy, along with referrals to other family support organizations.

The organization was founded in 1982.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

