Free boat safety inspections and tours of Gateway Clipper Fleet planned

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer free safety tours of the Gateway Clipper Fleet and other boats as well as free vessel safety checks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 on the North Shore near PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The event kicks off the city's Safe Boating Week.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct free vessel safety checks for the public to ensure that watercraft are safe and operable for boating season. Auxiliary members will also offer safe boating class information and advice on boating to visitors.

Sammy the Sea Otter, the Auxiliary's safety mascot for kids, will be making the scene.

Other agencies will be on hand as well as their vessels: Pittsburgh Safe Boating Council, the Coast Guard, the state Fish and Boat Commission, Venture Outdoors, City of Pittsburgh River Rescue, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Allegheny CleanWays, Just Ducky Boat Tours and the Three Rivers Rowing Association.

Coast Guard national statistics annually prove that water enthusiasts are far less likely to be involved in accidents if they are aware of safe operating practices and undergo annual vessel safety checks.