Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to 'aggravated' ID theft, other federal charges
Updated 4 hours ago
A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for using stolen personal information to apply for credit, rent vehicles and make purchases.
Federal investigators say U-Majesty Williams, 21, used the personal information along with counterfeit credit cards and counterfeit Ohio drivers licenses to commit crimes.
In one instance, Williams and a co-conspirator used a fake driver's license along with a victim's social security number and date of birth to apply for credit at the Kay's Jewelers in the Ross Park Mall to get $7,000 worth of jewelry.
If convicted, Williams could face between two and 22 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, or both.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 11 before U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.
