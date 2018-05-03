Monroeville man jailed for allegedly having homemade explosive

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville police have charged a man with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after a homemade explosive device was discovered in his house, according to authorities.

Frank Bole, 44, of Gregory Drive was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at his home, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

The explosive, which was described in a criminal complaint as “a small cylindrical object with a fuse at one end,” was found in a safe.

Bole admitted to police that he made the explosive, but said he did not intend to hurt anyone, the TV station reported.

In addition to the felony weapons of mass destruction charge, Bole was charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver the device and four related misdemeanor charges, according to court records.

He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail after he was unable to post a $500,000 bail, court records show.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.