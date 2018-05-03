Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Monroeville man had homemade explosive device, police say

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
Frank Herman Bole
WPXI
Frank Herman Bole

A Monroeville man was arrested overnight on police allegations that he had a homemade explosive device in his home.

Frank Herman Bole, 44, was jailed Thursday on $500,000 bond after police reported finding the device in a safe during a search, according to a criminal complaint.

The device was described by police as “a small cylindrical object with a fuse at one end.”

Local authorities and agents from the state attorney general's office searched Bole's Gregory Drive home Wednesday morning. It was unclear what prompted the search. Monroeville police could not immediately be reached.

In addition to the device, police seized other items, including suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, three marijuana plants, a gun, two lamps and chemicals used for growing marijuana and an “unknown brown substance” from the basement, according to the complaint.

Bole told investigators that he made the device but didn't intend to hurt anyone with it. The item was photographed and destroyed by a member of the Allegheny County Bomb Squad, police said.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction and drug offenses. A May 14 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Two other men in Pennsylvania have been arrested on weapons of mass destruction charges in the last few months. A Susquehanna County man arrested in January allegedly had two devices that, when subject to X-ray and testing, contained ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder that could explode when subject to a shock, The Times-Tribune reported.

A Northumberland County man was arrested in April after 52 explosives were found at his home, according to The Daily Item .

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

