Auditor general targets Pennsylvania radio network 'boondoogle'

A contract designed to fix decades of problems with the statewide radio network used by state police and first responders will be the target of an audit, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday.

He called the previous contract a "20-year failure."

Pennsylvania's 1996 contract for the OpenSky radio system was supposed to cost taxpayers just under $180 million dollars, but 20 years of issues pushed that total to more than $800 million and coverage remains shoddy in the state's more rural areas, officials said.

"What ticks me off is that in the 20 years of the contract, the bureaucrats in Harrisburg never could make sure the system was working properly," DePasquale said at a news conference. "And who paid the price? Not the bureaucrats, but the taxpayers and the state police."

He called the 20-year contract and millions of dollars worth of issues a "boondoggle," noting how state police were left with unreliable communications during the 48-day manhunt in 2014 for Eric Frein, the sniper who killed one trooper and injured another in an ambush outside barracks in Pike County. He declined to say what prompted the audit, only that he felt the time was right.

My goal is to ensure proper checks and balances are in place so the new network will succeed after 20 years of failure. The time is right to take a deep dive to ensure Pennsylvania gets it right this time. https://t.co/kSJIVUeZY3 — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale (@PAAuditorGen) May 3, 2018

State police awarded a $44.5 million contract to Motorola in October 2016 to upgrade the radio system.

DePasquale's audit will initially dig into what led up to the request for proposals, compliance with procedures and the current state of the contract. He said to audit the entirety of the contract — going back to 1996 — would be difficult.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.