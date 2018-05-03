Allegheny County announces free summer concert series lineup
Allegheny County has announced the lineup for this summer's concert series.
South Park Ampitheater will host 14 free performances this season, while Hartwood Acres Park Ampitheater will host 14 from June 1 through Sept. 2, according to a county news release.
Below are the highlights.
South Park Ampitheater events:
• June 1 at 7:30 p.m. and June 30: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
• July 6: Chris Jamison
• July 20: Thompson Square
• July 27: Jefferson Starship
• Aug. 3: Better Than Ezra
• Aug. 17: Jean Luc Ponty
• Aug. 24: Shawn Mullins
Hartwood Acres Park Ampitheater events:
• June 3 at 7:30 p.m.: River City Brass
• July 1: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
• July 8: The Original Lakeside
• July 15: Phillip Phillips
• July 22: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
• July 29: Lucius
• Aug. 5: Toots & The Maytals
• Aug. 12: Larry Carlton
• Aug. 19: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
• Sept. 2: 19th Annual Allegheny County Musical Festival, featuring local bands
Hop Farm Brewing Company will be selling craft beer at each show, and food trucks will be present, the release said..
The county will pay roughly $325,000 for this year's concert series, according to Kevin Evanto, chief marketing officer for the county's administrative services department.
For more information about the concert series and other county summer events, visit www.alleghenycounty.us/summer .
Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.