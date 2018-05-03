For Stormy Daniels, business is booming

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stormy Daniels is capitalizing on her notoriety.

The adult entertainer has become a household name since news broke of her alleged affair with Donald Trump more than a decade ago and allegations that she received $130,000 just before the 2016 presidential election to stay quiet about it.

The 39-year-old Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is scheduled to perform Thursday night at Blush Gentleman's Club and Sports Bar in Downtown Pittsburgh.

More than 200 people showed up during her first night at the club Wednesday night, according to owner Albert Bortz.

“I was very happy with the turnout. On a Wednesday night, that's a great draw,” Bortz said, noting the club can hold about 275 people on the first and second floors and 125 on the third.

Bortz said he expected Blush to be busier Thursday night.

Daniels is now the most popular porn star on Pornhub, according to the adult website.

In the five days after The Wall Street Journal broke the story about the alleged $130,000 payment , visitors to Pornhub searched “Stormy Daniels” more than 2 million times, according to the website . Before that, searches for Daniels averaged about 2,500 a day.

Since the second week of January, she's been No. 1 every week except for a period in early March when her ranking dropped into the 50s and 60s, Pornhub spokesman Chris Jackson said. Prior to September 2016, months before The Wall Street Journal article broke, Daniels' average weekly ranking was 919th, Jackson said.

Forbes estimated in a report last month that Daniels' annual earnings would likely double this year from an amount in the low six-figure range before the scandal.

The Forbes article quoted one of her booking agents as saying she was “pretty much booked up for the rest of the year” and the rate she could charge had at least doubled from before the scandal.

In its promotions of Daniels, who also performed Wednesday night, Blush calls her “the most famous porn star in history.”

California-based sociologist Chauntelle Tibbals, whose research focuses on the adult entertainment industry, spent time with Daniels during a three-day, five-show tour stop at a strip club in Houston in early March. Writing about it for Adult Video News, Tibbas reported Daniels told her she made $1,500 per show and $2,000 in tips, excluding her booking agent's 15 percent fee and other costs.

“Her doing feature dance appearances is nothing new, but demand for her has certainly gone up. How much money she made almost seemed like strangely not enough for all the pressure she is going through,” Tibbals said. “She's definitely handling a situation that would certainly be nerve-wracking, stressful and quite frightful probably better than anyone else would.”

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.