Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

For Stormy Daniels, business is booming

Tom Fontaine
Tom Fontaine | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory.

Updated 4 hours ago

Stormy Daniels is capitalizing on her notoriety.

The adult entertainer has become a household name since news broke of her alleged affair with Donald Trump more than a decade ago and allegations that she received $130,000 just before the 2016 presidential election to stay quiet about it.

The 39-year-old Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is scheduled to perform Thursday night at Blush Gentleman's Club and Sports Bar in Downtown Pittsburgh.

More than 200 people showed up during her first night at the club Wednesday night, according to owner Albert Bortz.

“I was very happy with the turnout. On a Wednesday night, that's a great draw,” Bortz said, noting the club can hold about 275 people on the first and second floors and 125 on the third.

Bortz said he expected Blush to be busier Thursday night.

Daniels is now the most popular porn star on Pornhub, according to the adult website.

In the five days after The Wall Street Journal broke the story about the alleged $130,000 payment , visitors to Pornhub searched “Stormy Daniels” more than 2 million times, according to the website . Before that, searches for Daniels averaged about 2,500 a day.

Since the second week of January, she's been No. 1 every week except for a period in early March when her ranking dropped into the 50s and 60s, Pornhub spokesman Chris Jackson said. Prior to September 2016, months before The Wall Street Journal article broke, Daniels' average weekly ranking was 919th, Jackson said.

Forbes estimated in a report last month that Daniels' annual earnings would likely double this year from an amount in the low six-figure range before the scandal.

The Forbes article quoted one of her booking agents as saying she was “pretty much booked up for the rest of the year” and the rate she could charge had at least doubled from before the scandal.

In its promotions of Daniels, who also performed Wednesday night, Blush calls her “the most famous porn star in history.”

California-based sociologist Chauntelle Tibbals, whose research focuses on the adult entertainment industry, spent time with Daniels during a three-day, five-show tour stop at a strip club in Houston in early March. Writing about it for Adult Video News, Tibbas reported Daniels told her she made $1,500 per show and $2,000 in tips, excluding her booking agent's 15 percent fee and other costs.

“Her doing feature dance appearances is nothing new, but demand for her has certainly gone up. How much money she made almost seemed like strangely not enough for all the pressure she is going through,” Tibbals said. “She's definitely handling a situation that would certainly be nerve-wracking, stressful and quite frightful probably better than anyone else would.”

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.

Related Content
Stormy Daniels appearance at Blush stirs things up in Pittsburgh
Joggers stopped to take photos. Groups of co-workers on their way to happy hours and parking garages pointed and laughed at the flashing red, white and ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me