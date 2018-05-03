Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

State charges dropped against one UPMC doctor caught in pill scheme, other pleads guilty in federal court

Tribune-Review | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Dr. Omar Almusa
Dr. Omar Almusa
Dr. Marios Papachristou
Dr. Marios Papachristou

Updated 4 hours ago

A judge on Thursday dropped state criminal charges against one of two UPMC doctors caught up in charges they illegally prescribed thousands of opioid painkillers.

Magisterial District Judge Daniel Butler withdrew two felony charges of conspiracy and illegal prescribing in the case of Dr. Omar Almusa, court records show. He still faces federal charges.

Almusa and Dr. Marios Papachristou, both UPMC radiologists, were charged by UPMC police in March for allegedly prescribing nearly 10,000 painkillers to just five people over the course of two years – including Papachristou's wife and a friend of Almusa.

Papachristou still faces criminal conspiracy and drug charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.

Both have been suspended by UPMC, and both have been indicted on federal charges as well.

Almusa, 45, faces 88 federal charges relating to health care fraud and controlled substance abuse. His attorney told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that his client is dealing with things as they come.

“My client is taking it very seriously and he is working to address the situation and anything that is coming down the road we're going to deal with as time goes forward,” David Cercone said.

Papachristou, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday to his federal charges of health care fraud and unlawful prescribing. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct 10.

“Today's guilty plea marks the first conviction in a case investigated by the Western Pennsylvania Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit, a Department of Justice initiative that uses data to target and prosecute individuals that commit opioid-related health care fraud,” U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said in a statement. “The data we are receiving provides important information about prescription opioids, prescribers and pharmacies that is being used to start or strengthen our investigations.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me