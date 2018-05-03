Former Congressman Tim Murphy emerges from scandal to land consulting job

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tim Murphy is back in politics.

The former eight-term congressman, who resigned last October amid an extramarital scandal, is now working for a government-relations consulting firm run by former Allegheny County Commissioner Bob Cranmer.

“I don't think I could have anyone more adept or attuned to what's going on in Washington, D.C., regarding dealing with the opioid crisis than Tim Murphy,” said Cranmer, who served one term as a Republican commissioner until Allegheny County replaced its three elected commissioners with a county executive and 15-member council in 2000.

“Despite his personal issues, the connections and knowledge he has will be invaluable,” Cranmer said of Murphy. “As far as his effectiveness goes and his ability to know and advise me what's going on in Washington, (the personal issues are) not an issue.”

Murphy, 65, of Upper St. Clair, resigned in the wake of a scandal in which the married, pro-life Republican reportedly asked his mistress to get an abortion.

Cranmer said federal rules prohibit Murphy from working directly as a lobbyist in Washington until a year has passed since his Oct. 21 resignation.

Cranmer said he is a registered federal lobbyist and Murphy will advise him. Murphy, a psychologist, worked extensively on mental health issues while in Congress, including crafting legislation known as the Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act.

Murphy did not return a message left on his cellphone.

In addition to reaching a consulting contract with Murphy about a month ago, Cranmer said his firm also added former Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Mulu Birru of Squirrel Hill as a consultant.

Cranmer said Birru will focus his consulting work on economic development. Cranmer said his firm secured a contract with Western Pennsylvania's Venango County and is in the process of finalizing one with Fayette County to conduct economic-development assessments that identify strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for development in the counties.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.