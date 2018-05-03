Pittsburgh adding free sunscreen dispensers to spray parks and rec areas.
Pittsburgh is installing free sunscreen dispensers this year in more parks and recreational areas.
The Mayor's Office said the dispensers will go in over the next two weeks at the Vanucci, Burgwin, East Hills, Mellon, Cowley, Warrington, Arlington and Paulson spray parks; the Banksville, Brookline, Marmaduke and Paul J. Sciullo II Memorial dek hockey courts; tennis courts in Highland and Frick parks and the Schenley Park Oval Sportsplex.
They will be filled with broad spectrum Sun Protection Factor 30 sunscreen and include instructions for proper use.
Sun Smart Pittsburgh, a nonprofit promoting sun safety, is paying for the dispensers.
One in five Americans will develop skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in the United States, during their lifetime, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. It recommends using a sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor of 30 or higher.
