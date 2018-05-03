Freeport Road bridge in Sharpsburg closes Monday for 6 months

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT has set a date for the six-month long closure of the Freeport Road bridge in Sharpsburg.

The closure will begin at 4 a.m. Monday, according to a PennDOT news release.

The bridge travels over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, just west of the Highland Park Bridge interchange.

Traffic will be detoured 2.6 miles via the Highland Park Bridge, Butler Street and the 62nd Street Bridge.

The closure was set to begin last month , but was delayed.

The $4.26 million bridge replacement project began in late February and is expected to be finished in November, the release said.

The project includes paving, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, curb and sidewalk repairs and other improvements.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways at www.511PA.com.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer.