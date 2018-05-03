Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Five addiction treatment doctors in Washington, West Virginia indicted on drug charges

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 3:57 p.m.
Suboxone, which reduces the withdrawal symptoms experienced by thos battling addiction to heroin and other opiates, comes in tablet form and as a thin film strip that dissolves under the tongue. It is not addictive, and patients can’t overdose on it.
Suboxone, which reduces the withdrawal symptoms experienced by thos battling addiction to heroin and other opiates, comes in tablet form and as a thin film strip that dissolves under the tongue. It is not addictive, and patients can’t overdose on it.

Updated 3 hours ago

Five doctors working in Washington County and West Virginia addiction treatment facilities were indicted Thursday on charges they wrote illegal prescriptions for Suboxone, a drug intended to treat addiction.

The doctors are charged with defrauding Medicare and Medicaid, conspiracy and unlawfully distributing buprenorphine, the generic name for Suboxone. Redirections Treatment Advocates drug treatment centers.

Those indicted are: Dr. Krishan Kumar Aggarwal, 73, of Moon, who worked in Weirton, W.V.; Dr. Madhu Aggarwal, 68, of Moon, who worked in Bridgeville; Dr. Parth Bharill, 69, of Pittsburgh, who worked in Morgantown, W. Va.; DrCherian John, 65, of Coraopolis, who worked in Weirton; and Dr. Michael Bummer, 38, of Sewickley, who worked in Washington.

Buprenorphine, marketed under the names Suboxone and Subutex, among others, staves off the painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal and lessens cravings. Unlike methadone, buprenorphine can be prescribed in pill form and does not require the patient to take the medication in a secure medical setting, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The indictments came as part of the Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit created by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last year. The unit — a part of the Department of Justice — uses data to target opioid-related health care fraud.

“Today we are facing the worst drug crisis in American history, with one American dying of a drug overdose every nine minutes,” Sessions said in a statement. “It's incredible but true that some of our trusted medical professionals have chosen to violate their oaths and exploit this crisis for profit.”

Another RTA employee, Christopher Handa, was indicted on similar charges in March.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me