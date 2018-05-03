Five addiction treatment doctors in Washington, West Virginia indicted on drug charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five doctors working in Washington County and West Virginia addiction treatment facilities were indicted Thursday on charges they wrote illegal prescriptions for Suboxone, a drug intended to treat addiction.

The doctors are charged with defrauding Medicare and Medicaid, conspiracy and unlawfully distributing buprenorphine, the generic name for Suboxone. Redirections Treatment Advocates drug treatment centers.

Those indicted are: Dr. Krishan Kumar Aggarwal, 73, of Moon, who worked in Weirton, W.V.; Dr. Madhu Aggarwal, 68, of Moon, who worked in Bridgeville; Dr. Parth Bharill, 69, of Pittsburgh, who worked in Morgantown, W. Va.; DrCherian John, 65, of Coraopolis, who worked in Weirton; and Dr. Michael Bummer, 38, of Sewickley, who worked in Washington.

Buprenorphine, marketed under the names Suboxone and Subutex, among others, staves off the painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal and lessens cravings. Unlike methadone, buprenorphine can be prescribed in pill form and does not require the patient to take the medication in a secure medical setting, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The indictments came as part of the Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit created by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last year. The unit — a part of the Department of Justice — uses data to target opioid-related health care fraud.

“Today we are facing the worst drug crisis in American history, with one American dying of a drug overdose every nine minutes,” Sessions said in a statement. “It's incredible but true that some of our trusted medical professionals have chosen to violate their oaths and exploit this crisis for profit.”

Another RTA employee, Christopher Handa, was indicted on similar charges in March.

