Allegheny

Latest suicide was not preventable, head of jail oversight board says

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 9:09 p.m.
The Allegheny County Jail in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, February 25, 2013. Tribune-Review
The Allegheny County Jail in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, February 25, 2013. Tribune-Review

Updated 7 hours ago

There was nothing jail officials could have done to prevent the suicide of a woman Friday in the Allegheny County Jail, Common Pleas Judge David Cashman, chairman of the Jail Oversight Board, said Thursday.

“It's not as though this was a situation where nobody was paying attention to her,” Cashman said, referring to Alison Taglianetti, 57, of East Liberty, who guards found hanging in her cell while making their rounds Friday evening. “She was there for 12 days but didn't exhibit the tendency that she would be a suicide ... the fact of the matter is that's one of those situations where nobody was going to prevent it.”

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet determined an official cause and manner of death for Taglianetti, ex-wife of former Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Peter A. Taglianetti.

County Controller Chelsa Wagner, a board member, asked for more details about the incident, noting she had not heard anything since Saturday morning when the county sent out a short statement .

Warden Orlando Harper said he could not give details during open session since the death is under investigation, but agreed to do so behind closed doors.

Afterward, Wagner said she could not share the details about the circumstances of the suicide, but said there were significant differences than the three other suicides that occurred at the jail in the last 13 months.

Jail employees were suspended or terminated following those deaths, which also were hangings.

No jail employees have been suspended or terminated as a result of the death, county spokeswoman Amie Downs said Friday afternoon.

Wagner did not get the impression that such a disciplinary action was on the way, she said.

Wagner plans to research the jail's suicide rate compared to other jails of similar size in the country.

“I'd like to look and understand more of where this fits in relative to other jails and do some benchmarking,” Wagner said.

The jail's population is about 2,368 inmates currently, Cashman said. It has a capacity of 3,156.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

