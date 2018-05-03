Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
At least 1 injured in accident near I-376/Route 51 intersection

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
At least one person was critically injured in a car accident near where Interstate 376 meets Route 51, initial reports indicate.

A call reporting the accident and a need for medics came in at 5:07 p.m., an Allegheny County 911 shift commander said.

At least one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

No further details were immediately available.

The accident has snarled traffic along routes 51, 19 and the Parkway West worse than usual amid the evening rush hour.

Officials are investigating.

