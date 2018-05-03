Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Police officers help 87-year-old man escape burning Hazelwood home

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 10:57 p.m.

Two Pittsburgh police officers — including a rookie with less than five weeks in the field — helped an 87-year-old man escape from a burning house in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood Thursday night, officials said.

"They did a fantastic job," Pittsburgh police Sgt. Gino Perri said. "They had to make a split-second decision and everything turned out well as a result."

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers Steve McGouldrick and Devon Koontz were patrolling Hazelwood when they heard shouting coming from a home on Second Avenue near the Glenwood Bridge, Department of Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said.

About the same time, 911 dispatchers received a report of a fire there.

Koontz — a police recruit who has spent five weeks in the field — entered the home through the front door while McGouldrick ran to the back.

Koontz found the man who had been shouting. He told police he couldn't find his father.

Koontz and the son found the elderly man in a front hallway and pulled him to safety, Togneri said. Officials did not identify the son nor his father.

Firefighters arrived and put out the one-alarm fire.

Both Koontz and the 87-year-old man were taken to local hospitals and treated for smoke inhalation, Togneri said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

