Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Former UPMC doctor pleads guilty to illegally prescribing narcotics

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, May 4, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center offices in Downtown Pittsburgh
Keith Srakocic/AP
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center offices in Downtown Pittsburgh
Dr. Marios D. Papachristou
Dr. Marios D. Papachristou

Updated 9 hours ago

A former UPMC radiologist has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally prescribing the narcotic Vicodin and submitting fraudulent claims for payment.

Dr. Marios D. Papachristou, 43, of Whispering Creek Drive in Hampton was arrested in March by University of Pittsburgh Medical Center police following an internal investigation, according to hospital officials. The radiology specialist's medical license was suspended following his arrest.

Reports investigators obtained from the state Department of Health's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program revealed that Papachristou illegally prescribed 3,600 pills to two patients between January 2016 and February 2018.

Papachristou could face 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for unlawfully dispensing drugs; and 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for health care fraud.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me