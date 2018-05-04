Former UPMC doctor pleads guilty to illegally prescribing narcotics

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former UPMC radiologist has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally prescribing the narcotic Vicodin and submitting fraudulent claims for payment.

Dr. Marios D. Papachristou, 43, of Whispering Creek Drive in Hampton was arrested in March by University of Pittsburgh Medical Center police following an internal investigation, according to hospital officials. The radiology specialist's medical license was suspended following his arrest.

Reports investigators obtained from the state Department of Health's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program revealed that Papachristou illegally prescribed 3,600 pills to two patients between January 2016 and February 2018.

Papachristou could face 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for unlawfully dispensing drugs; and 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for health care fraud.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

