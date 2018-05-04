PWSA using quick, less costly method to pull lead water lines from ground

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joyce Penrose said she was delighted that the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority replaced her lead water line this week without making a major mess of her yard.

PWSA contractors are using a method of pulling new lines through the ground rather than digging trenches from sidewalks to homes. They replaced Penrose's line on Thursday.

The retired registered nurse said she supports PWSA's lead line replacement program because of the danger lead poses for children. The authority is replacing residential service lines at no cost to homeowners.

“I was only without water for about a half hour,” Penrose, 81, said. “I'm glad they're doing it.”

On Friday, workers with Collier-based Independent Enterprises demonstrated the method of attaching a cable to an old lead line at a home on Phillips Avenue next to Penrose's and pulling it from the house with a new copper line attached to the end.

“We cut the lead off at the curb stop and remove it from the meter inside the home and run a string through the lead line to pull a cable through,” said Dave Kovachick, a company supervisor. “If everything works well we pull the lead line out with the cable, pull the copper line through at the same time, and the lead is out of the ground 100 percent. It can take anywhere from two hours to all day.”

It took about 15 minutes to pull the line on Phillips after contractors dug a small pit in front of the house and disconnected the line on both sides.

PWSA Executive Director Robert Weimar said the process is quicker and about half the cost of digging a trench.

“The open excavation is our last resort, and the reason for that is we don't want to disturb peoples' yards and we don't want to disrupt trees that have been there for 50, 60 or more years,” he said. “It's also more cost effective to do it this way.”

He said the process is working about 80 percent of the time.

Contractors can also use a pneumatic “mole” to shoot a hole through the ground and replace a line with minor surface disruption.

PWSA has exceeded a federal lead content threshold for drinking water since 2016 and is under a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection mandate to replace at least 7 percent of its lead lines per year. It intends to replace about 2,100 lines in 2018 at an estimated cost of $44 million.

“Probably the single most difficult part of the process is getting people to give us the authorization to work on their yards,” Weimar said.

He said PWSA has replaced 109 lines so far this year. One hundred thirty lines are scheduled for replacement on Phillips and surrounding streets.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.