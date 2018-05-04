Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

It's bear season: Bruin spotted at bird feeder in Richland Township

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, May 4, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Young male black bears usually appear in unexpected places in the spring including this 100-pound bear seen in Mt. Pleasant Borough in 2015.
Submitted
Updated 2 hours ago

A bear was spotted at a bird feeder in Richland earlier this week, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

It is the beginning of bear season, or rather bear-sighting season when residents see bruins in unexpected places in the spring when year-old males are pushed out by their mothers.

Game Warden Dan Puhala said he followed up the bear report Wednesday with the Richland homeowner just before his presentation on local coyotes at the Harrison Hills nature center in Harrison.

The bear has since moved on and was no longer an issue in the suburban neighborhood, he said.

The Game Commission receives calls and complaints of young male bears from now until the first part of July, according to Patrick Snickles, spokesman for Game Commission's southwest district.

After a sow produces young that stay with her for a little longer than a year, she pushes them out of her territory when she goes into heat in the spring to make way for new cubs.

Typically, the young females will set up a territory near their mother while the young males go further afield, according to Snickles.

But it's a tough world out there and the young males don't get a warm welcome from the more dominant bears when they wander into their territory.

Those established older males are like “no dude, you're out of here,” said Snickles.

“The young males get bounced around like a pinball,” he said.

That's when you hear about bear sightings at unusual places such as shopping centers like when the “Sears bear” wandered inside the Sears at the Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer in July of 2012.

The Game Commission sometimes traps the bear if it destructive and doesn't go away, according to Snickles.

“It depends on the situation,” he said.

If a bear is feeding on trash or bird feed, residents and their neighbors should bring in their garbage and bird food, at least temporarily, he said.

“If you remove a source of food for the bear, 99.9 percent of the time, it will leave,” he said.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

