Allegheny

37,000 to participate in this weekend's Pittsburgh Marathon festivities

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, May 4, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
People can earn free registration for the Pittsburgh Marathon on May 6 by fundraising for the Sharpsburg Catholic charity, Dirty Vagabond.
Hundreds of elite runners began descending on Pittsburgh this week for this weekeend's marathon-related festivities, which this year will include the U.S.A. Track & Field Half Marathon Championships.

“If you're on the course, open up your door, look outside: You're going to see world-class runners,” said Patrice Matamoros, director of the race. “And the next time you're going to see those world-class runners is going to be in the Olympics in Tokyo when you're watching TV.”

The USATF Half Marathon Championships boasts a field that includes Olympians and national championship winners.

Marathon weekend is in its 10th year and is headlined by the Dick's Sporing Good Pittsburgh Marathon and UPMC Half Marathon, both of which get underway at 7:05 a.m. Sunday. The event resumed in 2009 after Pittsburgh went years without the race. Matamoros said Dick's has committed to sponsoring the race through 2021.

More than 37,000 participants will hit the streets for the weekend's races, and 200,000 spectators are expected to line the courses. Participants will represent all 50 states and 20 countries.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the event could have a local economic impact of as much as $10 million.

Mayor Bill Peduto praised Matamoros for bringing the race back after years and for growing it into the destination race that it is. He also praised the city's public works crews for prepping the streets after a long winter.

“Winter ended last week. I'm finally convinced we won't have another snowstorm,” Peduto said. “It took a toll on our hillsides, on our roads, on our infrastructure. (Public Works) made sure that this course is safe.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

