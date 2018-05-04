Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Fallen power lines close Cedar Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Friday, May 4, 2018, 3:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A chain reaction of fallen utility poles and scattered power lines have closed a section of Cedar Boulevard in Mt. Lebanon until at least Saturday morning, authorities said.

A construction vehicle working in the area of Cedar Boulevard and Gilkeson Road early Friday afternoon struck tensioned cables that were stabilizing a utility pole, which itself was stabilizing a line of utility poles on the other side of Cedar, said Mt. Lebanon Police Chief Aaron Lauth. The poles on either side of the road broke and fell, causing a chain reaction that pulled down live wires onto the roadway.

The damage also cut electricity to traffic signals in southern parts of the municipality, police said, but crews from Duquesne Light were able to re-route power to all but a block of homes in the immediate area of the broken poles.

Police and fire officials estimated Cedar Boulevard would be closed in both directions between Beadling and Gilkeson roads until at least Saturday morning while Duquesne Light worked to replace the poles and fix the fallen wires, Lauth said. Photos on the police department Facebook page showed at least one utility pole across the roadway with fallen wires all around it.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

