Landlord doubles rent, so Pittsburgh Public Works is leaving South Oakland

Pittsburgh is moving its Department of Public Works Division 3 headquarters to Hazelwood from a leased warehouse space in South Oakland where the owner planned to double the $108,000 yearly rent, a city official said Friday.

City Operations Chief Guy Costa said Pittsburgh had leased the building and property on Swinburne Street for 15 years from Peter DePasquale and his wife, Marie.

The property's value is assessed at $400,000, according to Allegheny County real estate records.

Costa said city officials attempted to negotiate a land swap with DePasquale that would have given him an adjoining 1.4 acres now serving as a parking lot in return for his building and grounds.

“They pretty much told us to go to hell,” Costa said. “We're not renewing the lease and we're moving. We already started moving things today and, over the next couple weeks, we'll be gone.”

The DePasquales could not be reached for comment. Downtown attorney Robert Garvin, who represents them, did not return messages seeking comment.

Costa said the maintenance headquarters would move to an existing facility in Hazelwood. He said the move would not impact operations such as snow removal.

“Where we store the salt is in Hazelwood so moving won't effect our operations at all,” he said.

He said the city plans to set aside the annual rental savings in a fund that can be tapped for a new maintenance headquarters. He said one option is to build the new facility on the 1.4 acres.

