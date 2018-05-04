It's marathon weekend - here's what you need to know

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's marathon weekend in the Steel City.

According to organizers, the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, returning for a 10th year, is expected to draw about 40,000 participants and 300,000 spectators into the downtown area.

With events stretching through the weekend and a 26.2 mile course cutting through 14 neighborhoods, attendees may find the following information helpful.

Off to the races

The weekend has been split between several different races.

The big race, which organizers say will include returning champion Jacob Chemtai, of Kenya, and Pennsylvania's own two-time winner Clara Santucci, kicks off on Sunday just after 7 a.m. The half marathon and marathon relay start at the same time.

The time limit for the marathon has been set to 7 hours, though Chemtai finished last year in just over 2:15:25. Santucci, organizers say, is aiming to be the first person to win the event three times.

Saturday will start with a 5k at just after 8 a.m., with the toddler trot following at 8:30 a.m., 1-mile kids marathon at 9:30 a.m. and pet walk at noon.

The state of the roads

The Boulevard of the Allies between Wood Street and Stanwix Street closed Friday at noon and will stay that way through Sunday.

Saturday events will see roads downtown close from 7:30 a.m. to noon and Sunday races will close roads at 1:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The 5K starts at West General Robinson Street near Mazeroski Way. West General Robinson Street will close at 5 a.m. and the entire 5K course will close at 7:30 a.m. The Kids Marathon uses the last mile of the 5K as its course and won't result in additional closures.

Liberty Avenue from 10th Street to Commonwealth Place, and Stanwix Street from Penn Avenue to Boulevard of the Allies will be closed starting at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers say participants should arrive for the race two hours early.

The exact roads that will close will depend on the event being run. For a detailed map of closures and directions around the city, visit here .

Parking

Those traveling into the city will have plenty of parking choices, according to organizers, who say that most downtown garages will be open.

There will not be shuttles from the various garages, organizers say, so attendees are advised to park close to where they hope to watch or plan to walk a bit.

Residents living along the race routes may need to have their cars moved in advance if they plan to leave the city during the races, organizers say.

A map of available parking in the downtown area can be found here .

Where to watch

According to organizers, if you really want to see “the power and emotion of the a marathon,” the finish line downtown is the best place to watch, but the race isn't the only thing to see during race weekend.

Visitors to the North Shore will have a chance to stop by Deutschtown or visit the ball parks. The West End offers excellent city views. The South Side will be, well, the South Side, and so will be home to one huge party. The point is, according to organizers, anywhere along the route will offer more for visitors than just the race.

For more information about spectator events, visit here .

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.