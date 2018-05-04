Officials release name of man who crashed vehicle, tried to fight police after Penguins game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials have released the name of the man suspected to be driving under the influence when he wrecked his vehicle and tried to fight police after the Penguins game Thursday night.

David Hunter, 27, of Cranberry has been charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Fullerton Street near PPG Paints Arena as Hunter was leaving the Penguins game.

Togneri said Hunter was transported to a hospital with injuries from the accident and was charged via a warrant. The severity of his injuries wasn't immediately available.

A female passenger was arrested on aggravated assault charges. Officials haven't released her name.

One police officer was transported to a hospital to be treated for a cut right hand.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.