Man shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg, SWAT on scene

A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg Friday and a SWAT team is helping to locate a suspect, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

Police say that around 1:45 p.m. they were notified of a shooting at South Avenue and Coal Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim, an unidentified 26-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That man was transported to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say a black man wearing a red sweatshirt was seen fleeing the area and forcing his way into abandoned apartment building.

The building has been surrounded and a SWAT team is in place, but police have not said whether they have entered the building.

This story will be updated.

