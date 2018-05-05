Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Wilkinsburg shooting victim was Pitcairn man set to be tried on drug charges

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
Dwayne Tolbert-McGhee of Pitcairn was charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine in Jeannette.
Dwayne Tolbert-McGhee of Pitcairn was charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine in Jeannette.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Pitcairn man was identified as the person shot to death in Wilkinsburg on Friday afternoon by an unknown assailant, which resulted in an Allegheny County SWAT team searching a former apartment building for the suspect.

The victim, Dwayne Lamar Tolbert-McGhee, 29, was shot multiple times about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Avenue and Coal Street, and transported to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m. Friday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said.

The SWAT team surrounded an abandoned apartment building for several hours after a man wearing a red sweatshirt was seen fleeing the shooting scene. Police searched the building but did not find the suspected shooter.

Tolbert-McGhee was to face a trial in Westmoreland County Court on drug charges stemming from his Dec. 4 arrest in downtown Jeannette for allegedly attempting to conceal two bricks of heroin.

He was a passenger in a vehicle that state police had stopped. Police also confiscated a small amount of marijuana and five suspected Oxycontin pills from the area where Tolbert-McGhee was seated, court documents show.

In addition the drug charges, Tolbert-McGhee was charged with making false identification to law enforcement for allegedly portraying himself as his twin brother, Darelle, 28.

Darelle Tolbert-McGhee, formerly of Penn Hills, is in the Westmoreland County Prison awaiting trial on a homicide charge for allegedly shooting Michael Wilson, 32, in Jeannette in April 2017. Court documents listed 15 identities that Dwayne Tolbert-McGhee used.

Dwayne Tolbert-McGhee was released on $50,000 bond Dec. 6. He was scheduled to face trial before Judge Timothy Krieger on Sept. 10 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com. Staff writers Paul Peirce and Matthew Medsger contributed to this story.

Related Content
No injuries in Wilkinsburg house fire 
A Wilkinsburg family was able to escape unharmed from a house fire on Friday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews were dispatched to the 1100 block ...
Man shot and killed in Wilkinsburg, suspect at large
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg Friday and a SWAT team was called to help locate a suspect, according ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me