Wilkinsburg shooting victim was Pitcairn man set to be tried on drug charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pitcairn man was identified as the person shot to death in Wilkinsburg on Friday afternoon by an unknown assailant, which resulted in an Allegheny County SWAT team searching a former apartment building for the suspect.

The victim, Dwayne Lamar Tolbert-McGhee, 29, was shot multiple times about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Avenue and Coal Street, and transported to a Pittsburgh hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m. Friday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said.

The SWAT team surrounded an abandoned apartment building for several hours after a man wearing a red sweatshirt was seen fleeing the shooting scene. Police searched the building but did not find the suspected shooter.

Tolbert-McGhee was to face a trial in Westmoreland County Court on drug charges stemming from his Dec. 4 arrest in downtown Jeannette for allegedly attempting to conceal two bricks of heroin.

He was a passenger in a vehicle that state police had stopped. Police also confiscated a small amount of marijuana and five suspected Oxycontin pills from the area where Tolbert-McGhee was seated, court documents show.

In addition the drug charges, Tolbert-McGhee was charged with making false identification to law enforcement for allegedly portraying himself as his twin brother, Darelle, 28.

Darelle Tolbert-McGhee, formerly of Penn Hills, is in the Westmoreland County Prison awaiting trial on a homicide charge for allegedly shooting Michael Wilson, 32, in Jeannette in April 2017. Court documents listed 15 identities that Dwayne Tolbert-McGhee used.

Dwayne Tolbert-McGhee was released on $50,000 bond Dec. 6. He was scheduled to face trial before Judge Timothy Krieger on Sept. 10 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com. Staff writers Paul Peirce and Matthew Medsger contributed to this story.