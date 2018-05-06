Live at Pittsburgh Marathon: Thousands descend on Downtown
Updated 4 minutes ago
It's marathon day!
After months of training to go the 13.1-mile half-marathon or the 26.2-mile full distance, thousands of runners are hitting the streets of Pittsburgh this morning for the annual Pittsburgh Marathon.
#10YearsRunning personified. The #pghmarathon is underway. pic.twitter.com/tTjG1xwCyu— UPMC (@UPMCnews) May 6, 2018
The last corral, D, is on the move. #PghMarathon . pic.twitter.com/51QDhseuV3— Jeremy Boren (@JeremyBoren) May 6, 2018
Minutes before the start of #PghMarathon and the sky looks a little ominous. pic.twitter.com/s4oPYdI1qz— Jeremy Boren (@JeremyBoren) May 6, 2018
The weekend races — which kicked off Saturday with events for children and even pets — is expected to draw about 40,000 participants and 300,000 spectators into the Downtown area.
The races began around 7 a.m.
#PghMarathon is underway. Corral D is hanging out for a while. Announcer: "You all have to be a little crazy to be out here." Annnd "Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé plays. pic.twitter.com/75mYJ2D72P— Jeremy Boren (@JeremyBoren) May 6, 2018
Interested in watching? Here is a primer on what you need to know about getting into town and finding the right spot.
Jacob Chemtai of Kenya is the defending men's marathon champion, and Pennsylvania's own Clara Santucci is the two-time defending women's champion.
In case you need finish line flowers, you're covered. #PghMarathon pic.twitter.com/V9e1uq9nQ0— Jeremy Boren (@JeremyBoren) May 6, 2018
Check back throughout the morning for live updates.