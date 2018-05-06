Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Live at Pittsburgh Marathon: Thousands descend on Downtown

Tribune-Review | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
Marathon runners depart from the starting line to begin their race during the 2017 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown, Sunday, May 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Marathon runners depart from the starting line to begin their race during the 2017 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown, Sunday, May 07, 2017.

Updated 4 minutes ago

It's marathon day!

After months of training to go the 13.1-mile half-marathon or the 26.2-mile full distance, thousands of runners are hitting the streets of Pittsburgh this morning for the annual Pittsburgh Marathon.

The weekend races — which kicked off Saturday with events for children and even pets — is expected to draw about 40,000 participants and 300,000 spectators into the Downtown area.

The races began around 7 a.m.

Interested in watching? Here is a primer on what you need to know about getting into town and finding the right spot.

Jacob Chemtai of Kenya is the defending men's marathon champion, and Pennsylvania's own Clara Santucci is the two-time defending women's champion.

Check back throughout the morning for live updates.

