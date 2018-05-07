Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Parkway North HOV lanes to open after Penguins playoff game

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Monday, May 7, 2018, 8:45 a.m.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review

Updated 2 hours ago

Regardless of the game's outcome, the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on the Parkway North will be open after Monday night's Penguins playoff matchup.

The Interstate 279 HOV lane will be accessible from Bedford Avenue in Pittsburgh beginning at about 9 p.m. to accommodate fans leaving the game, according to a PennDOT spokesman.

The lane will be open for about one hour after the conclusion of the game. There will not be HOV lane access from Anderson Street or Stadium Drive.

The Penguins will take on the Washington Capitals in Game 6 at PPG Paints Arena at 7 p.m. Washington has a 3-2 series lead and the Penguins are facing elimination.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me