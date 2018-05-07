Allegheny County issues consumer alert for Bloomfield Chinese restaurant
Updated 3 hours ago
Update: The alert was lifted Monday.
The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert to Wai Wai Chinese Cuisine in Bloomfield after finding mouse droppings and other violations.
During an visit Friday to the restaurant at 4717 Liberty Ave., inspectors found a mixture of fresh and old droppings in the servers' storage area, under the beverage station and behind bamboo plants in the dining room, according to the report posted to a county web page .
Inspectors also found a dead mouse under the shelving in the kitchen area and in the basement storage area, the report said. They saw an employee remove a knife that was encrusted with food debris, wipe it off and place it back on the rack, the report said.
The food preparation sink was not cleaned property before use, dust and mold build-up was found on the fan guard in the walk-in cooler, and multiple bins of cooked chicken were seen cooling on a shelf at room temperature, the report said.
A restaurant employee declined comment Monday.